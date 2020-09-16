Kinzinger: ‘Not Optimistic’ We’ll Get COVID Relief Deal Before Election

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said he is “not optimistic that we’ll get anything done” on another round of coronavirus relief before the election. Because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is obsessed with the election. Kinzinger added that a deal is possible because “if the heat comes on higher, and that’s what we need to keep doing, I think we can get a bipartisan compromise that’s right for the country.”

Kinzinger said, “I think it changes every day. I’m not optimistic that we’ll get anything done before the election. Because I think her obsession is simply the election. You know, every bill to this point, till the last one was bipartisan, and then she decided to go a partisan route, knew it wasn’t going to go anywhere. So now, if the heat comes on higher, and that’s what we need to keep doing, I think we can get a bipartisan compromise that’s right for the country. Otherwise, we’ll probably have to wait until after the election. Because her obsession is November.”

