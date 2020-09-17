McConnell: ‘Control of the Senate Is a 50/50 Proposition’

Thursday, during an appearance on Fox News Radio’s “The Guy Benson Show,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) put the odds at even his party keeps control of the U.S. Senate.

He explained several Senate races within the margin of error, which puts the balance of the body in question.

“I think the honest answer is control of the Senate is a 50/50 proposition,” he said. “We’ve got very close races all over the place. The reason we have so much exposure is this is the class that took the majority in 2014, so we have a lot of incumbents up. Twenty-three of us up, only 12 of them. They’re very close within a margin of error; races in Montana, Colorado, Arizona, Iowa, North Carolina, Maine and Georgia. So yeah, it’s a 50/50 proposition.”

“I think what the American people need to be fully aware of as they go to the polls, regardless of what they choose to do in the presidential race or the House of Representatives race — one thing that will guarantee the radicals don’t take over for sure is to make sure I’m the majority leader and not Chuck Schumer because the one thing the majority leader gets to do that the other 99 don’t get to do is to decide what we’re going to do,” McConnell continued. “And the biggest example of that during my tenure was my decision not to fill the Supreme Court vacancy when Justice Scalia passed away in the middle of the 2016 election. If I’m the majority leader and Chuck Schumer’s not, we’re not changing the filibuster rule, we’re not admitting the District and Puerto Rico as states, and we’re not packing the courts.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor