Jane Fonda: ‘We Have to Rise Up and Not Allow’ McConnell, GOP to Replace Ginsburg — ‘Let’s Grow Some Balls and Ovaries’

Friday during HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher announced the news Ruth Bader Ginsburg had passed away, which means an opening on the U.S. Supreme Court just weeks before the November elections.

Among Maher’s guests on Friday was actress and left-wing activist Jane Fonda, who announced she was “reeling” from the news before urging viewers to “rise up” and oppose Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) effort to name Ginsburg’s replacement.

“We have to be as tough as Mitch McConnell and not allow them to do one freakin’ thing until the election is over,” she said. “We have to rise up and not allow them to do it. If Mitch McConnell can do it, let’s grow some balls and ovaries. Oh, my God.”

