McEnany: Filling SCOTUS Vacancy Before Election ‘Can Be Done, and We Think It Will Be Done’

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday commented on replacing recently deceased Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

As Democrats and Republicans quarrel over whether or not the president in the final year of his term should nominate a justice, McEnany pointed to remarks made by Democrats in 2016 to justify nominating Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court. She then advised that replacing Ginsburg “can be done” before the upcoming presidential election, and the White House thinks “it will be done.”

“We do think that we will end up having the votes,” McEnany stated. “We encourage Republican senators to take a look at this nominee we’re putting forward. It will be a very talented woman. The president did confirm that it will be a woman. So, we do think that it will be, of course, a tight turnaround. We know Justice Ginsburg, in fact, who we honor her legacy here at the White House, she was confirmed in 42 days. So it can be done, and we think it will be done.”

McEnany also shared a similar timeline to the one President Donald Trump provided in an interview with Fox News that same morning.

“I think it will be on Friday or Saturday and we want to pay respect, it looks like we will have services on Thursday or Friday, as I understand it, and I think we should, with all due respect for Justice Ginsburg, wait for services to be over,” Trump told “Fox & Friends.”

McEnany confirmed the nominee will be a “very talented woman,” and the name will be announced in “the coming days.”

“You will certainly be hearing this week who that nominee is,” she asserted.

