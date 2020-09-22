Mike Lee: ‘I Hope and Expect’ Barrett Is Picked to Replace Ginsburg

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) stated that he thinks Judge Amy Coney Barrett “will and should be” nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court by President Donald Trump to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Lee said, “I expect that we’re going to see Amy Coney Barrett being picked by the president, and I would support that nomination wholeheartedly. She’s got a proven track record. She’s someone who understands the difference between judging and lawmaking. She understands that she’s there to interpret the law based on what the words say, rather than on the basis on what some social scientist or lawyer might wish that it said. That’s exactly the kind of person we need on the U.S. Supreme Court. And I think it will and should be her.”

Host Martha MacCallum then asked Lee why he believes Barrett would be better than Judge Barbara Lagoa.

Lee responded that Barrett “throughout her entire lifetime, has devoted herself to conservative principles, including and especially to principles of textualism and of originalism.” And that she is “in the mold of Justice Scalia and Justice Alito and Justice Thomas…that’s why I hope and expect it will be her.”

