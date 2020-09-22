Rep. Collins Proposes Constitutional Amendment to Prohibit ‘Heat of the Moment’ Supreme Court Packing

Representative Doug Collins (R-GA), a candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia, discussed introducing a constitutional amendment that would prevent efforts to pack the Supreme Court as a response to court confirmation Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends.”

“Well, here’s what we’ve seen the past two years. We have seen any time the Democrats don’t get their way — they want to change the rules,” he explained. “We saw it during the sham impeachment. We saw it during — you know, everything on the House side, especially, and now it looks like the Senate is wanting to join in with us — is they just want to change rules if they don’t get what they want. So what we’re going to say is this. If you want to pack the court — like Jerry Nadler — you know, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee said, and others have said — then we want to put a constitutional amendment that says let’s take the — let’s take the heat of the moment out of this.”

“Let’s say the constitutional amendment said if you want to pack the court, then it doesn’t take effect until 10 years after it is actually — the constitutional amendment is actually approved,” Collins continued. “That way, if you’re really serious about this — if you have a reason to expand this court beyond your momentary temper tantrum, then we actually will have something that you can — and then you can go ahead with it. But it takes place 10 years after the heat of the moment that we’re in. So I think what we need to do is take the emotion out of this but quit always saying you want to change rules when you don’t get what you want.”

