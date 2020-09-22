Schumer: ‘We Will Use Every Tool’ to Delay Ginsburg Replacement

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) vowed that Senate Democrats “will use every tool in the toolkit” to try to delay Republicans from filling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat.

Schumer said, “We have tactical options to slow them down. We will use every tool in the toolkit. Now, admittedly, McConnell has changed things, changed the rules, so we have fewer tools and they’re less sharp, but every tool we have we will use. Today, we delayed committees going into effect. We had the right to do that and we did it. Tonight, we’re on the floor taking up all the time on the floor to talk about how bad this potential nominee — and there will be many other things that we can use. You’ll see them in the days ahead.”

