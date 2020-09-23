Rand Paul: ‘Best Way’ Is to ‘Reform the Law’ on No-Knock Raids

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) stated that the situation that led to Breonna Taylor’s death “was a bad situation,” and “The best way” to respond to the situation “is to reform the law.” Paul specifically mentioned eliminating no-knock raids.

Paul said, “I’ve been a longtime advocate of getting rid of no-knock raids. I know in your lead-up to this, they say it wasn’t necessarily a no-knock raid. However, it’s a high-risk raid going in after midnight, looking for possession of drugs. And I think it’s not worth losing the life of a police officer or someone inside the house. So, I’m just not in favor of doing this in search of drug possession. I don’t think it’s [worth] the loss of life.”

He added, “I think this was a bad situation, when we put police into a bad situation and also the people on the other side of the door, Breonna Taylor and her boyfriend, in a bad situation. The best way to do this is to reform the law.”

Paul further stated that he can’t judge guilt or innocence in this specific case and that the case should be decided by a jury.

