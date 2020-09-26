Trump on SCOTUS Ruling on Abortion Case: ‘You Just Don’t Know What’s Going to Happen’

During a portion of an interview with the Fox News Channel set to air on Sunday’s edition of “Fox & Friends” released on Saturday, President Donald Trump stated that you can’t tell how the Supreme Court with his nominees on it will rule on any abortion cases it might hear, and that he’s “looking for somebody that can interpret the Constitution as written” and Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett “is very strong on that.”

Trump said, “It’s certainly possible” that the court will rule on an abortion case with his picks on the court, “and maybe they’d do it in a different way. Maybe they’d give it back to the states. You just don’t know what’s going to happen. But I’ve been surprised. I’ve been surprised by some of the rulings that we’ve already had over the last year. You think you know somebody, and then you get rulings that are a little bit different than you think could happen. So, you never know what’s going to happen. Mostly, I’m looking for somebody that can interpret the Constitution as written. … And she is very strong on that. And it will be very interesting.”

