Chelsea Clinton: If Trump Had ‘Confidence and Compassion’ 200,000 Americans Would Not Have Died from Coronavirus

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton said Sunday on MSNBC that if President Donald Trump had listened and partnered with experts in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the American death count would be lower.

Host Tiffany Cross said, “Your mom ran against Donald Trump. You had a first-row seat to witness what she went through. Any piece of advice you can offer to Joe Biden or Senator Kamala Harris as they square off with him this election season?”

Clinton said, “I think that Vice President Biden and Senator Harris are clearly making a compelling case for why we desperately need their leadership. I mean, we have now more than 200,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19, and I fundamentally believe that had someone else been in the White House who had kind of confidence and compassion and the willingness to listen and partner with experts, many Americans would be alive, many more Americans wouldn’t be grieving and many would be at work. So I think they’re doing a great job, and I’m going to do everything I can to ensure they are elected come November.”

