Cruz: Pre-Existing Condition Attack on Barrett ‘Nonsense’ – GOP ‘Going to Protect Pre-Existing Conditions’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) stated that the line of attack against Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett that she will strike down the Affordable Care Act and leave people with pre-existing conditions vulnerable “is nonsense. Because all the Republicans agree we’re going to protect pre-existing conditions.”

