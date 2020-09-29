Buttigieg: ‘Professed Christian’ Pence Will Have to Defend Trump Sending ‘Hush Money to a Porn Star’

Former South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg discussed playing the role of Vice President Mike Pence in debating practice with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “The Story.”

Buttigieg said, “I was mayor of South Bend when Mike Pence was governor. And look, I don’t envy the job he’s going to have to do next week. You know, you’ve got a professed Christian who’s going to be in the position of defending the character of a president who got caught sending hush money to a porn star.”

He added, “You’ve got the person who’s been placed in charge of the Coronavirus Task Force, leading the national response for our country, this country, having the worst coronavirus outbreak in the world. So on the issues, he’s in a tough spot, but I’ll also say he’s obviously an effective politician and an effective debater, that’s part of why he is where he is.”

He concluded, “I’m looking forward to watching that debate just as I’m looking forward to watching the debate tonight.”

