Behar: Trump Won’t Denounce White Supremacy Because ‘He Is a White Supremacist’

ABC’s “The View” co-host Joy Behar said on Wednesday’s broadcast that President Donald Trump was a “white supremacist” in response to an exchange at Tuesday night’s presidential debate.

Behar said, “Of course, he doesn’t denounce white supremacy because he is a white supremacist. Americans have to decide whether they want a white supremacist in the White House. We have never had it before. Maybe we didn’t know we had it, but we certainly know we have it now. That is the decision on November 3rd that must be made. ”

Guest co-host Ana Navarro said, “How the members of the Proud Boys are responding to what Trump said yesterday and did not say. One of them is saying on Twitter that Trump basically said, and I’m quoting, Trump basically said, go blank them up. This makes me so happy. The word I’m blanking rhymes with hockey puck, okay? So they understood. They heard the dog whistle loud and clear. Look. after Charlottesville, after all of the death we’ve seen after a white supremacist drove for hours and hours to go hunt down Latinos during his presidency, it should not be a big lift to be able to denounce white supremacy. This is easy. I denounce white supremacy. This is not a hard lift for the president of the United States.”

