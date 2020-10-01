Schumer: ‘No Dem Has Attacked Barrett over Her Faith’ – It’s a ‘Diversion’ by GOP

During a press conference on Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that no Democrat has attacked Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett over her faith, and that accusations that they have are “a diversion” by Republicans.

Schumer was asked, [relevant exchange begins around 8:10] “On Barrett’s nomination, what will it mean for women’s reproductive rights? And what do you make of GOP accusations saying Dems are attacking Barrett over her faith?”

Schumer said, “No Dem has attacked Barrett over her faith. It’s a diversion. Because they don’t want to address the issues, including health care, and including Roe v. Wade. I think Roe v. Wade, if Judge Barrett got on the court, could either be eliminated, or at the very minimum, horrible minimum, so greatly constricted that you’d never recognize it.”

(h/t Grabien)

