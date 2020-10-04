Whitmer: Trump Undermined Our Efforts to Protect People — He Has ‘Failed Spectacularly’

Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) said President Donald Trump had “failed spectacularly” with his repose to the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Whitmer said, “We know Joe Biden has been tag this virus seriously and following the virus. The Trump administration, on the other hand, is not doing that. They are ridiculing mask-wearing and undermining the efforts of governors like me, and your earlier guest Governor DeWine is having trouble getting people to mask up. This virus doesn’t care what side of the aisle you’re on or what state you live in. Joe Biden is modeling the behavior we should all be emulating because our lives are on the line. Why I’m so enthusiastic about Joe Biden as our next president because he has got a plan to clean this up and depiction this mess that the Trump virus response has gotten us into.”

She added, “When a White House undermines our efforts to protect people, and when they threaten to hold the resources for a state that put them in the White House in the first place, people remember that. This is a moment where we need leadership that is focused on protecting every American, whether they supported who is in the White House or not. The American president should be protecting Americans, and that is where this administration has failed and has failed spectacularly.”

