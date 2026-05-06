Goldman: If Dems Win Majority, ‘I Will Be Leading Investigations into Trump’s Corruption’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) said if the Democrats win the majority in the midterm elections, he will be “leading investigations” on alleged corruption related to President Donald Trump.

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “Are you optimistic as you’re sort of out there talking to voters about all the damage he’s doing in real time, much more quickly than the first term?”

Goldman said, “Am I optimistic about what?”

Wallace continued, “Are optimistic about optimistic about the Democratic Party’s ability to sort of hold him accountable? I mean, he’s got two and a half more years in office. It’s a lot of time to do a lot of damage.”

Goldman said, “Well, what I’m optimistic about is we take back the majority. And, you know, people like Jamie Raskin and I will be leading investigations into Trump’s corruption, into all of the cabinet officials and this gross abuse of power. And we will get to the bottom of a lot of it, and we will reveal it and it will become transparent. And I think part of what people seem to think they give him a pass is because he does it all out in the open. Well, there’s a lot he does not do in the open, and when that comes out, it is going to be very bad for him, and very bad for the Republicans.”

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