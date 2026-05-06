Exclusive – ‘America’s Ambassador’ Monica Crowley: ‘I Do Have the Best Job in All of Washington DC’

Ambassador Monica Crowley, the chief of protocol at the State Department, said the role President Donald Trump nominated her for is the “best job in all of Washington, D.C.” during a Wednesday Breitbart News policy event.

Speaking with Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, Crowley recounted how Trump surprised her with even more exciting responsibilities after he first asked her to serve in the State Department.

“The President did call me and nominated me for this,” she recalled. “He said, ‘Monica, I really want you to be chief of protocol for the United States.’ And I said, ‘Thank you so much, sir. This is the greatest hour of my life, of course!’ And then he said, ‘Oh, wait, there’s more.'”

In addition to serving on the front lines of diplomatic engagement with visiting foreign heads of state, Crowley was also asked to be the administration’s representative for all major U.S.-hosted events throughout Trump’s second term, including America’s 250th birthday, the FIFA World Cup, and the 2028 Summer Olympic Games.

In June 2025, Crowley was announced as the principal media representative for America 250, the congressionally-authorized commission for the country’s milestone.

The World Cup will be jointly hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and will include games in 11 major American cities from June 11 to July 19. The Olympics will be held in Los Angeles, making it the first to be held in the U.S. since 2002.

Speaking of the responsibility of taking all of that on, Crowley told Boyle that it has been “absolutely fantastic, extraordinary.”

“Every day is the greatest adventure,” she continued, before saying she takes pride in being “America’s ambassador.”

Crowley, a New York Times bestselling author, emerged as a rising star in politics as late President Richard Nixon’s assistant, and she wrote two books about that time.

“Now that I’ve been in this position for just about a year, I can honestly tell you, I do have the best job in all of Washington, D.C.,” the ambassador reflected. “I’m extremely grateful to President Trump for thinking of me for this position, for his confidence in me to do it, and to serve him, his administration, and his agenda.”

Crowley added that serving the American people “really is a blessing.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.