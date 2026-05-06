Trump DOJ Sues Colorado over Ban of ‘Standard Capacity’ Magazines

On Wednesday, President Trump’s DOJ filed a lawsuit against Colorado’s ban on ammunition magazines which the DOJ described as “standard capacity.”

In 2013, Colorado Democrats passed a ban on magazines holding more than 15 rounds and then-Governor John Hickenlooper (D) signed it into law.

Now the DOJ is targeting the ban and has put out a press release “alleging that the State [Colorado] unconstitutionally bans certain constitutionally protected standard capacity firearm magazines. This law unconstitutionally infringes on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms in common use for lawful purposes.”

The release quotes Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general for the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, saying:

Colorado’s ban on certain magazines is political virtue signaling at the expense of Americans’ constitutional right to keep and bear arms. Under my direction, the Division’s Second Amendment Section will continue to defend law-abiding Americans’ rights against unconstitutional restrictions on their right to possess arms which are owned by tens of millions of their fellow citizens.

Breitbart News reported that Trump’s DOJ also filed a lawsuit against Denver’s “assault weapons” ban on Tuesday, with Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche claiming the ban “directly violates the right to bear arms.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.