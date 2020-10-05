Cruz: ‘Frustrating’ No One Has Been Prosecuted, Gone to Jail for Russia Probe

During an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on Monday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) acknowledged his frustration with the slowing-moving effort from the Department of Justice to investigate the build-up to the probe into the 2016 Trump campaign.

Cruz pointed to the lack of prosecutions and jail time for those allegedly involved.

“[I] think Bill Barr is a good man,” he said. “I think, if anyone can lead the Department of Justice and demand accountability, it’s Barr. But I have got to say, it’s frustrating. We’re nearly four years in, and nobody has been prosecuted. Nobody has been gone to jail. When I’m home in Texas, I hear all the time from people going, what in the heck is wrong that nobody’s paying the price for it?”

“I share that frustration,” Cruz continued. “And I hope that DOJ moves, and moves quickly, to hold accountable everyone who broke the law, everyone who abused power. And, sadly, it sure seems like there were a lot of them.”

