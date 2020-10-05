Graham: Schumer and Dems Weren’t ‘Worried About Testing During the Riots’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated that Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee will begin on October 12, with the room set up for social distancing and an allowance for members of the committee who don’t feel safe participating in person to do so virtually. Graham also criticized Democrats and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for trying to use coronavirus concerns to delay the nomination by stating that Democrats didn’t ask protesters to be tested and weren’t “worried about testing during the riots.”

Graham said the hearings will start on October 12, “safely. If members feel uncomfortable participating in the hearing in person, they can do it virtually. We’ve done that a bunch this year, already, in the Judiciary Committee. Judge Barrett will be there in person. I will be there in person. We’ll set the room up for social distancing. We’re going to move on. And as to Sen. Schumer, if you can’t see through this, Sean, you’re just not looking very hard. I don’t remember Sen. Schumer asking the protesters to be tested before they came to my house and broke out my window. I don’t remember any Democrat worried about testing during the riots. So, this is an effort to deflect and delay. It will not work.”

Graham further stated that the Barrett nomination will be reported out of the committee on October 22.

