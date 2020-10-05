Pelosi: Trump Acted ‘Frivolous with this Virus’ — He Is ‘Dangerous’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump had acted “frivolous” with his response to the coronavirus pandemic on Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Live With Ayman Mohyeldin.”

Pelosi said, “As of the president of the United States if he is acting frivolous with this virus as he has done all along, this is dangerous for the American people. I hope that we’ll hear a trustworthy report from his physicians and that the news is good, but it’s not to make light of it. The president could be going back to the White House and become a long hauler, someone who has consequences from this virus. He should not be dealing with it politically to make it look like he overcame the virus because he’s had such good policies, because, in fact, he has been very destructive and dangerous to the country and I say that with a heavy heart because my heart is full of prayers for him and his family, that they become healthy and well.”

She continued, “With all of the opportunities and the privilege of the president of the United States, it still did not protect him from the virus because he was not following any of the guidelines that I mentioned. Our purpose and we’re trying to in the coronavirus legislation that we’re working on now, to make sure that people of color that are disproportionately affected by this virus get the testing, tracing, treatment that they need in order to fight it. Again, remembering that the president’s example is important to people and the example that he has given has been totally irresponsible.”

She added, “This is a vicious virus, and we have to scientifically do what is necessary to fight it so that we can open our economy and our schools safely. The president has ignored the science, does not want to follow any rules, doesn’t understand how important his voice is to people and that he said this is what we should do, many more people would follow, and we wouldn’t be looking at 7.5 million people infected by the virus, over 210,000 people who have died from it. We often our condolences to them, and again, our support for those who have been infected.”

