ABC’s Raddatz on Mansplaining Charges: Harris ‘Should Be Able to Stand Up for Herself’

During ABC’s coverage of Wednesday’s vice presidential debate, ABC Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz pushed back against claims that Vice President Mike Pence engaged in mansplaining by stating that, as a vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) “should be able to stand up for herself” and that “a man can interrupt another vice presidential candidate. It is up to that candidate to talk back, to interrupt themselves, or to hold onto that debate in any way they could.”

Raddatz said, “When I hear people say — talk about mansplaining and talk about these things with Kamala Harris and a man shouldn’t interrupt her and it’s going to look bad, Kamala Harris is a vice presidential candidate, she should be able to stand up for herself. Yes, it’s history-making. Yes, you can talk about her history and who she is and she’s a woman of color there, but a man can interrupt another vice presidential candidate. It is up to that candidate to talk back, to interrupt themselves, or to hold onto that debate in any way they could.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett