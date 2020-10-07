Gayle King: ‘Very Interesting Timing’ that a Fly Landed on Pence When He Was Denying Systemic Racism

During CBS’ coverage of Wednesday’s vice presidential debate, host Gayle King said it was “very interesting timing” that a fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence “when he said that there really wasn’t systemic racism. I saw the fly basically going, ‘Say what?'”

King said, “At one point, when they were talking about systemic racism, I think it’s very interesting timing that a fly would land on Mike Pence’s head at that particular time, when he said that there really wasn’t systemic racism. I saw the fly basically going, ‘Say what?’ I mean, it was very interesting, that was — I don’t want to call that a highlight, but that was certainly a memorable moment.”

(h/t Megyn Kelly)

