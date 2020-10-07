Listen: Breitbart’s Matt Boyle Lays Out Trump’s Path to 270

During an appearance on Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5, Breitbart News Washington Political Editor Matt Boyle insisted President Donald Trump’s path to 270 electoral votes, the amount required to win the 2020 presidential election in the Electoral College, was much wider than many political watchers are anticipating.

Boyle laid out states into four “tiers” and emphasized Arizona, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Iowa and Ohio.

He also suggested that unrest tied to the Black Lives Matter protests in Minnesota and Wisconsin could play a factor.

