Trump Campaign: Trump Will Do a Town Hall ‘on Multiple Networks’ on Thursday

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Adviser Jason Miller announced that President Donald Trump will do a town hall that will be on “multiple networks” on Thursday.

Miller said, [relevant remarks begin around 5:05] “[N]ext Thursday, we’ve already seen that Sleepy Joe is going to accept an invitation to join a different network, in the place of the town hall. He’s happy to do it with the ‘undecided voters’ that are essentially all Biden supporters. We’re actually going to be on multiple networks at the same time. It hasn’t been announced yet. But I can give you that tease.”

Miller further stated that Trump will be answering questions in a town hall format.

