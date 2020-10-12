Scarborough Pushes Schumer to Pack the Court — ‘Would Be in Your Right’

Monday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough urged Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to pack the Supreme Court “in response to Republican radicalism.”

Democrats have largely pushed back against President Donald Trump’s nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett because the president is in the final year of his first term.

Scarborough asked Schumer why Democrats cannot “constitutionally finish” what President Franklin D. Roosevelt “started back over 80 years ago” in adding more justices. He advised Schumer he would be in his “right” to pack the court.

“You and I could go back over the past 30 years, and we’ve been on opposite sides on a lot of things that happened over the past 30 years. In this case, though, it’s so clear that Mitch McConnell and the Republican standard is if it’s constitutional we can do it, doesn’t matter whether we’re lying, doesn’t matter whether we are going back on our own words, doesn’t matter whether we are turning the Senate into this crude majoritarian chamber,” Scarborough outlined. “So, if that applies to what they’ve done with Merrick Garland and now this nomination, then why can’t Democrats constitutionally finish what FDR started back over 80 years ago and add a couple of justices in response to Republican radicalism? It’s constitutional. And by Mitch McConnell’s standard, you would be in your right to do that, correct?”

After claiming the GOP has already been packing the courts, Schumer would not outright say one way or the other Democrats would pack the court but said “everything will be on the table” if Democrats win the 2020 election.

“We would certainly be in the constitutional right to do it,” Schumer replied. “Let me say this. You know, the Republicans are always looking for a smokescreen. They don’t want America to know that this justice would take away their healthcare. They don’t want America to know that this justice would repeal Roe V. Wade even though 71 percent of Americans are against it.”

“This idea that Democrats are packing the court — they’ve already done it. As for ourselves, what I have said is we are going to win the election, God willing, the president, maybe hopefully take become the Senate. It’s not an easy fight, but we’re doing well, and then everything will be on the table. That’s all,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent