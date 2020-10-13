CNN’s Cuomo: Barrett’s Faith ‘More Central’ to Her Than for ‘an Ordinary Catholic’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” host Chris Cuomo stated that Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett is “different than most Catholics. I think that her faith is, by design, more central to her value system and her behavior and thoughts than it would be for just an ordinary Catholic who doesn’t belong to People of Praise.”

Cuomo asked Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) about whether Barrett’s faith is an issue for her.

Hirono responded that Barrett’s faith is “irrelevant” and that her positions on issues are what matter.

Cuomo stated that Barrett “does have an affiliation in a religious organization, which I think makes her different than most Catholics. I think that her faith is, by design, more central to her value system and her behavior and thoughts than it would be for just an ordinary Catholic who doesn’t belong to People of Praise. But let’s put that to the side. What can you do about any of this except expanding the size of the Supreme Court?”

(h/t Scott Morefield)

