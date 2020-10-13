NBC’s McCaskill: Barrett’s Answer on Election Delay ‘Just Dumb’

NBC political commentator former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said Tuesday on MSNBC that Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s refusal to say during her Supreme Court confirmation hearings if she believes President Donald Trump has the power to move an election date was “just dumb.”

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) asked whether the Constitution gives the president authority to “unilaterally delay a general election.” Barrett replied, “Well, Senator, if that question ever came before me, I would need to hear arguments from the litigants, and read briefs, and consult with my law clerks and talk to my colleagues and go through the opinion-writing process.”

When asked about Barrett’s answers, McCaskill said, “Well, she’s done a good job of playing hide the ball. I think the biggest mistake she’s made all day is pretending—here she is first in her class at law school, I’ll tell you, I wasn’t first in my class, I went to the University of Missouri, but I sure as hell can tell you that the president can’t delay the election. It’s just dumb for her to go that far. It makes it look like her job today is just to be evasive.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN