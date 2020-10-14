Cornyn: ‘Radical’ Dem Policies ‘Aren’t Going to Play in Texas’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) sounded off on the likelihood of his Senate seat in Texas moving Democratic.

Cornyn, noting Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) “has hand-picked” his opponent and “funneled millions of dollars there,” pushed back against the idea of Texas turning blue. He argued “radical” Democratic policies “aren’t going to play in Texas.”

“Chuck Schumer has hand-picked my opponent and funneled millions of dollars there because they think they have a chance of turning Texas blue. What they didn’t calculate is that the radical policies of New York and California, from the Green New Deal, to Medicare for All, to eliminating fossil fuels, those aren’t going to play in Texas,” Cornyn advised. “So, I’m optimistic, but there’s going to be a ton of money poured into the race, as you’ve seen my opponent raise $13.5 million last quarter and I think there will be more now.”

Host Brian Kilmeade asked, “But is it working, Senator? Is it working against your race? Are they trying to buy this race?”

“Well, they’re trying, but we’re not going to let them,” Cornyn replied. “We’re going to beat them.”

Cornyn said he is “very concerned” about the polls because Democrats could try to pack the Supreme Court and give statehood to Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.

“We need the Senate as a firewall because if it turns over to the Democrats, Chuck Schumer said, everything’s on the table, court-packing, statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico, and the Green New Deal and you name it. So, we need to keep that majority,” he emphasized.

