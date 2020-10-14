Grassley: I Don’t Expect ACA, Roe to Be Overturned

On Tuesday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said that he doesn’t expect the Affordable Care Act to be completely overturned and that Roe v. Wade has precedent “that would kind of dictate that the court wouldn’t overturn it.”

Host Judy Woodruff asked, “But even if you set aside the hearing, based on her writings, based on what’s known to be her philosophy, do you expect her, if it comes up, to vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, and to undo or overturn the Affordable Care Act?”

Grassley responded, “No, from this standpoint, that we don’t even know what those cases are going to be. But let’s say if it affected the ACA with a severability clause, I haven’t heard anybody expect the case just to be 100% overthrown, maybe parts of it. But — and, also, Roe v. Wade, not only is a precedent of 50 years, but there’s a super-precedent of 30 years that would kind of dictate that the court wouldn’t overturn it. Now, I’m speaking as a pro-life person. I don’t like that Roe v. Wade’s on the books. But you’ve also got to be a realist, realist about how these cases come.”

