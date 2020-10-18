Buttigieg on Court-Packing: ‘Reform’ to Reduce Politicization of SCOTUS ‘Really Promising Idea’

Former South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a member of Joe Biden’s transition team, said if Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed, “reform” of the court is a “really promising idea” under a President Joe Biden.

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” anchor Chris Wallace said, “Let’s talk about the Supreme Court fight because Joe Biden has refused to say whether or not if he is elected president he would actually pack the court, not rush through a vacancy which exists, which is purely constitutional but pack the court by increasing the number of justices from nine. ”

He added, “You more than anyone else I can remember in the Democratic primaries used to talk about increasing the size of the court. I remember us discussing 15 justices. Is that what you hope for President Biden would do?”

Buttigieg said, “My views have been changed. I think bipartisan reform with the purpose of reducing the politicization of the court is a really promising idea. Let’s also be clear that a president can just snap their fingers and do it. Most of all, we don’t want to allow this president to change the subject, which is what they are always doing. They were all kinds of interesting questions about the future of the American judiciary.”

On Biden specifically, Buttigieg said, “He has talked about the fact that he is not a fan of what is called packing. We also have to talk about what kinds of reforms we are interested in. ”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN