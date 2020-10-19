Chelsea Clinton: ‘Obsessed’ Trump Talks About Hillary ‘All the Time’

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton said Monday on the nationally syndicated talk show “The Real” that President Donald Trump was the “obsessed” with her mother 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

When asked about Trump mentioning her mother during a Fox News interview, Clinton said, “He’s obsessed with her. I mean, he talks about her all the time. He talks about her in interviews. He talks about her in rallies. He tweets about her.”

She added, “I think it’s really clear that he has never gotten over the fact that she won the popular vote by more than 3 million votes. I think that he’s also really threatened by strong, powerful women. I don’t think it’s an accident that we saw how he reacted to Senator Harris’s extraordinary debate performance, which similarly he felt quite threatened by.”

She added, “So, I’m not surprised. Though, I wish he’d spent more time thinking about what to do about our COVID crisis than thinking about my mom.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN