Heilemann on Whitmer Kidnap Plot: Trump ‘Engaged in Incitement to Domestic Terrorism’

MSNBC national affairs analyst John Heilemann on Monday’s broadcast of “Deadline” accused President Donald Trump of engaging in “incitement to domestic terrorism.”

Heilemann made those remarks about the president’s rhetoric about the FBI thwarted a plot to violently overthrow Michigan’s state government by kidnaping Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI).

Heilemann said, “I think it never hurts to remind people of the context here. The president said liberate Michigan. The president started this fire. Right? He lit the fire. He sparked the match and threw it on the kindling, and then these Wolverine militia domestic terrorist morons came up with a plot not just to kidnap the governor.”

He added, “They were going to put her on trial in the woods. And you know what that verdict was going to be in that trial. So Donald Trump, having lit the fire, now — luckily, law enforcement was able to douse the fire, and here comes the President two weeks from Election Day trying to restart it, and then pour gasoline on top of it — on top of that. I agree with you. I don’t want — I mean, it’s so easy to be hyperbolic about Donald Trump. It’s also easy to just get used to it. It’s like we want to try to find the right way to talk about this. But that is — he engaged in incitement to domestic terrorism, and he’s doing it again. It’s like, you would think that if the man had any moral sense if the man had any political sense if the man — there’s a reason why he’s behind in Michigan. The Governor is more popular than he is.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN