Schumer: I’ve ‘Had a Long and Serious Talk’ with Feinstein, Declines to Say if She’ll Be Replaced on Judiciary Committee

During a press conference on Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) declined to say whether he plans on making any changes to the Senate Judiciary Committee in light of criticism that the committee’s Ranking Member, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) has received from some progressive groups for her handling of the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett and simply said that he “had a long and serious talk” with Feinstein.

Schumer was asked, [relevant exchange begins around 17:15] “Some progressive groups have spoken out, criticizing Sen. Feinstein for her handling of the hearings. I was wondering what you make of those criticisms and do you plan to make any changes to the Judiciary Committee?”

Schumer responded, “I’ve had a long and serious talk with Sen. Feinstein. That’s all I’m going to say about it right now.”

