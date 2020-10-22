Biden: ‘Take a Look at What New York Has Done’ with Coronavirus Curve

During Thursday’s presidential debate, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden touted New York’s record in “turning the curve down, in terms of the number of people dying” on coronavirus and that Republican states are the ones that are having spikes in coronavirus.

Biden said, “Take a look at what New York has done in terms of turning the curve down, in terms of the number of people dying. And I don’t look at this in terms of the way that he does, blue states and red states. They’re all the United States. And look at the states that are having such a spike in the coronavirus. They’re the red states. They’re the states in the Midwest. They’re the states in the upper Midwest. That’s where the spike is occurring significantly, but they’re all Americans. They’re all Americans. And what we have to do is say, wear these masks, number one, make sure we get the help that the businesses need that has — money’s already been passed to do that. It’s been out there since the beginning of the summer, and nothing’s happened.”

