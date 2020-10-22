Chuck Schumer on Court-Packing: ‘Everything Is on the Table’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that adding justices to the Supreme Court was “on the table” if Democrats win a majority in the Senate.

Melber said, “Let me ask about the other piece of this, which is the Democrats say that McConnell helped lead the hijacking of the Obama Supreme court vacancy and they changed at least for about a year the number of justices on the court. Are you open to changing the size of the court through legislative measures in the future, or is that to you a non-starter?”

Schumer said, “OK. What I’d say is this — first, we have to win the majority. I’m doing everything we can to win the majority because if we don’t, it’s all moot. We won’t be able to do a thing, and McConnell will run the Senate in the same autocratic, hypocritical, nasty style he does now. If we win back the Senate, we’ll sit down and discuss things, and I’ll say this to you, Ari, everything, everything is on the table. I’m not taking anything off.”

