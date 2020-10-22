NBC’s Todd: Only Fox News Viewers Understood What Trump Was Saying

NBC News anchor Chuck Todd said President Donald Trump’s attacks on Hunter Biden were only understood by Fox News viewers at Thursday’s presidential debate.

Anchor Lester Holt asked, “It was president able to pump some air into the October surprise that he’s been working? The emails? The Hunter Biden stuff. He kept bringing it up.”

Todd said, “I thought when he would talk about certain things, that issue and a couple of other things, I felt like he was speaking the language of Fox prime time. If you watch a lot of Fox prime time, you understood what he was saying. If you don’t, you have no idea. I’ll be honest with you, people said, what is that? I don’t understand this. And I simply said, well, you don’t speak that language. And I do think that was part of the president’s problem. He did speak to folks who already understand what he’s saying.

He continued, “Did he actually talk to anybody who’s vacillating in the middle tonight? Did he make a pitch to bring them back to him? I did not hear that kind of pitch. When he went after Biden personally and when he went after that Hunter Biden stuff, if you didn’t follow it closely, you probably don’t know what the hit is.”

