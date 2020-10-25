Michael Moore: Trump ‘Killing Off His Voters’ with Coronavirus Response — ‘Does He Really Want to Win’ Reelection?

During a Sunday interview on MSNBC’s “Weekends,” liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore accused President Donald Trump of “killing off his voters” with his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Moore said Trump “has done everything he can to lose” reelection, adding he often wonders if Trump really wants to win because he is letting senior citizens die.

“You’ve got a president that has done everything he can to lose to the point where I’ve been wondering some days, does he really want to win?” Moore outlined. “Any other president would have seized the coronavirus, taken the reins, and tried to have been the hero, especially when this was killing his largest demographic in 2016 was over 65. Instead of coming to their aid and defense, he let them die. And now we’re having this huge wave — the largest day ever with coronavirus was, I think, Friday. You know, you had Dr. Redlener on MSNBC saying this could get to 2,500 deaths a day.”

He added, “Why Trump would be killing off his voters, historians and political scientists are going to have to figure this out in the future.”

Moore went on to claim Trump has tried to suppress voters.

“[H]e knows that the American people are sick and tired of these four years and cannot wait to see him go,” he advised.

