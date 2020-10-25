Pelosi Commits to Running for Speaker if Democrats Keep House

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that she would run for her leadership position again if Democrats retain their House majority in November’s election.

Anchor Jake Tapper asked, “If Democrats keep the House, are you going to run for another term as Speaker?”

Pelosi said, “Yes, I am.”

She continued, “But let me also say that we have to win the Senate, so all this discussion of the virus takes us to the importance of this election. Vote your health.”

Referencing Judge Amy Coney Barrett, She added, “This is a very important election, and this nomination makes the election even more important for people’s health, for clean air, the health of our planet and health of our people most importantly. You see people voting for their well being.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN