Schweizer: Hunter Biden Participated ‘in Chinese Efforts to Acquire Western Technology’

Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer said on Sunday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that the story not getting covered was “about Hunter Biden participating in Chinese efforts to acquire western technology.”

Bartiromo asked, “Let me ask you about [Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States] and the approval that a foreigner needs in order to do an acquisition in the United States. That’s one of the things that you’ve reported on that these Chinese companies needed, right? They wanted the influence of Joe Biden so that they could get approval to acquire companies. This is what Donald Trump has been trying to put an end to, China coming into the U.S., buying up Silicon Valley and forcing the transfer of technology, giving the Chinese Communist Party a leg up on American technology.”

Schweizer said, “You’re exactly right, Maria, and this is a big part, I think, of the missed story. This is not just a story about Hunter Biden and the family getting wealthy. It’s about Hunter Biden participating in Chinese efforts to acquire western technology. In particular, for example, there’s a company called Henniges out of Michigan that produces dual-use technologies that they have both military and civilian application, and they are anti-vibration technologies. Hunter Biden’s Chinese-funded investment firm partnered with AVIC, which is the largest military contractor in China, and they, together, acquired Henniges, this dual-use technology company in Michigan. It has clear military application.”

“That deal had to be approved by CFIUS,” he continued. “We know in the emails we’ve now obtained that they were involved in getting approval meaning Hunter Biden’s firm. We now know that once it was approved, they actually had a celebration of this technology transfer at the U.S. embassy with Chinese executives, with the participation of Hunter Biden’s partners, and it was a celebration and the man that was there Ambassador Max Baucus, former Senator from Montana is a long time Biden family friend. So let’s be clear this is not just about the Biden family becoming wealthy from these foreign partners. It’s about the Biden family participating in the transfer of U.S. technologies to China and getting paid for participating in that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN