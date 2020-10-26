CNN’s Cuomo Confronted over COVID Testing Jokes with Brother, Violation of Quarantine in Segment with Trump’s Campaign’s Murtaugh

Monday, Trump campaign director of communications Tim Murtaugh took on CNN host Chris Cuomo for his criticisms of President Donald Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Murtaugh pointed to Cuomo’s hypocrisy on the pandemic, including one instance with his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY)

Partial transcript as follows:

MURTAUGH: Your brother predicted a ventilator shortage. He said he needed 40,000 ventilators or people would die. That shortage never materialized — CUOMO: True. MURTAUGH: — because the president engaged the private sector and the government to create the equipment, the PPE, the gowns, the gloves and the ventilators that we needed. Listen, Chris, I find it curious, speaking of your brother, you’re going to ask me these self-righteous questions and talk about people taking it seriously. Does this look like the couple of guys taking it seriously? You had your brother on for the Cuomo brothers comedy hour, joking about the size of the Q-tip you would need for his nose for the size of the test. CUOMO: Yeah, I did, it was funny as hell. MURTAUGH: Does this look like someone who is taking it seriously? The President has done this every step of the way. CUOMO: Tim, I got you — MURTAUGH: Every step of the way, and he has done everything states had asked.

Later in the segment, Murtaugh called Cuomo for breaking his quarantine. Cuomo denied breaking it despite video footage suggesting the contrary.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor