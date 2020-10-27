Bobulinski: ‘Crystal Clear’ Joe Biden Knew about Hunter’s Dealings, ‘Blatant Lie’ to Say Otherwise

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski discussed his meeting with 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden at the Beverly Hilton and said there was “no other reason” for him to meet with Biden “than to discuss what I was doing with his family’s name and the Chinese,” and that it is “a blatant lie” for Joe Biden to declare he didn’t know about his son, Hunter’s, business dealings.

Bobulinski said, “There was no other reason for me to be in that bar meeting Joe Biden than to discuss what I was doing with his family’s name and the Chinese, CEFC.”

Bobulinski added that Joe Biden’s claim that he didn’t know about his son’s business dealings is “a blatant lie.”

He also stated, “Hunter introduced me as, this is Tony, dad, the individual I told you about that’s helping us with the business that we’re working on and the Chinese.” And that it was “crystal clear” that Hunter Biden had told his father about his business dealings.

Bobulinski also said, “I didn’t request to meet with Joe. They requested that I meet with Joe.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett