GOP Sen. Lee on ACB Confirmation: Trump Pulled Off the ‘SCOTUS Trifecta’

On Tuesday, Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) shared his reaction to the Senate confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court the day before.

Lee, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” commended President Donald Trump for pulling off the “SCOTUS trifecta” in appointing three judges to the Supreme Court in Barrett, Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“I was there at the White House when she was sworn in,” Lee stated. “It was a fantastic moment. And look, for President Trump, this was the SCOTUS trifecta that he managed to pull off. In his first term alone, having put three justices on the U.S. Supreme Court. That doesn’t happen very often, and I’m glad it did.”

The senator from Utah then praised Barrett, saying Trump might have “saved the best for last” with his SCOTUS appointees.

“I think he might well have saved the best for last,” he advised. “Justice Barrett is going to be terrific.”

After criticizing Democrats for pushing back against Barrett’s nomination and confirmation because they want the courts to be “institutions of social change, Lee said, “Justice Barrett sees the elegant simplicity of the fact that you want judges to interpret the law based on what it says.”

