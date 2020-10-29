CNN’s Lemon Compares Trump Supporters to Drug Addicts — Have to Hit Rock Bottom Before Facing ‘Truth’

CNN primetime host Don Lemon equated supporters of President Donald Trump to drug addicts during his Thursday night broadcast.

Discussing a surge in coronavirus cases in less populated states, Lemon said, “I have many people who I love in my life. I come from a red state, and I’ve lived in several red states. There are a lot of friends who I had to get rid of because they are so nonsensical when it comes to this issue. They have every single talking point that they hear on state TV and that they hear from this president. They repeated, and they are blinded by it.”

He continued, “I had to get rid of them. They are too far gone. I will try and try and try. They’ll say something stupid, and I will show them the science and give them the information, and they still repeat those talking points.”

He added, “If you look at the information that we put up last night that showed you how red states taken over where the blue states were. People came in from bigger cities where there is more transmission, obviously where people are closer together. Now the red states are the problem. I just had to get rid of a lot of people in my life because sometimes you have to let them go.”

He concluded, “I think they have to hit rock bottom like an addict. Right? They have to want to get help. They have to want to know the truth. They have to want to live in reality and want to be responsible not only for other people’s lives but for their lives. It is so sad. I don’t know if, after this, I will ever be able to go back and be friends with those people. At a certain point, they’re too far gone, and I got to let them go. If they’re willing to come back and willing to live in the reality, then I will welcome them with open arms. I can’t do it anymore.”

