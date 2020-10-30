Pelosi: ‘Not Going to Make Matters Worse’ to Do a Deal on COVID Relief

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that whether there can be a deal on the next round of coronavirus relief in the lame-duck session of Congress depends on “how much of a rehabilitation tour the Republicans want to take.” And “we’re not going to make matters worse so that somebody can say, oh, they came to an agreement, isn’t that right?”

Host Andrea Mitchell asked, “Do you think that there could be a deal actually in a lame-duck session of Congress?”

Pelosi responded, “Well, it depends how much of a rehabilitation tour the Republicans want to take. They know that what they are doing is wrong. They are trying to make it look as if they’re trying to get something done. I would have hoped that we could have done it before the election.”

She later added, “So, we’re not going to make matters worse so that somebody can say, oh, they came to an agreement, isn’t that right? No, we have to do what is right. So, to your question, I would hope that, again, on their rehabilitation tour, that they may want to do something. The sooner, the better. Certainly, we’ll have something at the start of the new presidency, but we don’t want to have to wait that long. Because people have needs.”

