Clyburn on Black Trump Voters: ‘I Will Have to Pray for Them’

Sunday, House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said he was praying for Black Americans who vote for President Donald Trump.

After citing polling showing Trump has an increase in support from Black and Hispanic voters, Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier asked Clyburn if he had seen a shift in the black and Hispanic communities in their support of Trump.

Clyburn asserted that he had not noticed a shift in support among the community. He added that he would “have to pray” for any black voter who casts a vote for Trump after he “referred to a black woman as a dog on national television” — a reference to the president calling his former staffer Omarosa a “dog.”

“I can tell you what — and I mean this sincerely — I’m the father of three black women. I am the son of a Black woman. If any Black man can go in a polling place and cast a vote for a man who referred to a Black woman as a dog on national television, I’m going to have to pray for them,” Clyburn advised. “I will have to pray for them.”

Baier told Clyburn that he sounds like 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden telling Black voters they are not “Black” if they vote for Trump — comments the former vice president later walked back.

“It may sound that way to you, but what I said was any man that calls one of my three daughters a dog, I will never vote for them. And I don’t understand any Black man that would vote for anybody that refers to a Black woman — all of us that I know are products or sons of Black women. I don’t stand for that kind of insult for my mothers, my sisters, or my children,” Clyburn reiterated.

