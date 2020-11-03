O’Brien: ‘No Doubt’ C.C.P. Doing What It Can to Defeat Trump

On Monday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said he has “no doubt” that the Chinese Communist Party is doing what it can to defeat President Donald Trump because it dislikes Trump’s policies towards China.

Host Hugh Hewitt asked, “[I]s there any doubt in your mind that the Chinese Communist Party is doing whatever it can to defeat Donald Trump because of this policy of conservative realism towards China?”

O’Brien responded, “No, there’s no doubt in my mind. And it’s not just China, Russia, and Iran. There’s some other countries that I can’t talk about that we’re closely monitoring. Fortunately, we’ve hardened our election infrastructure. We’ve spent hundreds of millions of dollars on — with secretaries of states around the country, all 50 of them. We’ve got National Guard cyber units stood up in the various states. There’s a situation room that’s being run over the next couple of days on election security. So I want — the message I want to get out to the American people, while our adversaries like to sow discord, and might try and interfere with the election, I don’t think they will on Election Day. I think your vote’s going to be safe. It’s going to be secret. And the best way to defeat our foreign adversaries is to get out and vote. If you don’t want the foreign adversaries to influence us or to interfere with our elections, get out and vote for your preferred candidate.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett