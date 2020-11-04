Klobuchar: ‘It Was a Really Tough Map’ for Democrats in Senate

During an interview on CNN on Wednesday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) commented on the Democrats’ performance in Senate races by stating that Democrats faced “a really tough map, and every single person that looked at it, any expert on this would say that, from the get-go.”

Klobuchar said, “It was a really tough map, and every single person that looked at it, any expert on this would say that, from the get-go. So many Republican states, so many heavy Trump states, including some of the House districts, where, of course, Nancy Pelosi will still be the speaker, but there were some losses there as well. And a lot of it had to do with that. I will note, we are still one ahead in the Senate races. Mark Kelly, tremendous candidate, winning in a — what’s considered a red state, soon to be turned blue, of Arizona, and also, Gov. Hickenlooper winning in Colorado. So — and the results are still out in Georgia, where we are certain to have one runoff, if not two.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett