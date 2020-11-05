GOP Rep. Stefanik on 2020 Congressional Elections: ‘This Is the Year of the Republican Woman’

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) discussed her reelection to a fourth term and the GOP adding at least a dozen women to the House of Representatives across the country.

According to Stefanik, the story of the congressional elections is that 2020 “is the year of the Republican woman.” She noted that there “will be more Republican women serving in the United States Congress than ever before.”

“This was a huge success,” Stefanik stated. “The story of the 2020 congressional elections is this is the year of the Republican woman. We are going to increase our ranks. There will be more Republican women serving in the United States Congress than ever before in our nation’s history. And this was a real effort that I led to recruit and support and invest in these incredible women. And as America meets these amazing women, they are going to fall in love with them from South Carolina to Florida to New Mexico. Really, really amazing voices.”

Stefanik also commented on the ongoing vote tallying in states as the winner of the 2020 election still has not been declared.

“We want to make sure that every legal ballot is counted, not the illegal ballots,” she emphasized. “And we also want to make sure that it’s according to the Constitution and the current law, the legislative rules that were set forth by state legislatures. So, this will play out in the next couple of days, but making sure that the American people have faith in our legal ballot process is really important as well.”

