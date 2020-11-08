Scalise: Election Laws Weren’t Followed in 2020 — ‘Very Serious Concerns’

Sunday on “Fox & Friends Weekend,” House Minority whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) reacted to the President Donald Trump campaign’s legal battle over the 2020 presidential election results.

Scalise pointed out that some election laws were not followed on election night, including some states not allowing poll watchers to watch the ballot counting and counting ballots after 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania.

“We’re really at the beginning of the legal side of this. Of course, you had election night Tuesday night. Then you had some states still counting, some very questionable things happen, especially when you look at many states that have the laws that allow a poll watcher to watch the counting. It’s part of the transparency process that’s a law in most states. That was not being followed. They were not allowing Trump’s poll watchers to watch what was going on. And, you know, what are you doing behind closed doors where you’re afraid to let other people watch you when the law says you have to?”

“Clearly, the Pennsylvania law, which is clear after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, ballots can’t be counted, yet they were counting those ballots,” he continued. “The Supreme Court said you have to keep them separate. There were questions of whether or not they separated all of those ballots, and the secretary of state has yet to set how many they are. She’ll say, ‘Well, we don’t think it’s enough to be outside the margin.’ Well, then how many is it? Why aren’t they transport about these things? These are laws on states’ books that aren’t being followed. Dead people have clearly been identified as having cast ballots. These are all things that raise very serious concerns, and it’s part of the legal process.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent